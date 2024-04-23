SNAPS

PBBM addresses El Nino phenomenon

LOOK: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. presides over a situation briefing regarding the devastating effects of El Niño in the province of Occidental Mindoro with cabinet secretaries, local chief executives, and regional directors of Occidental Mindoro, and other government officials, at a hotel in the municipality of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro on Tuesday, 23 April 2024. Afterward, the President also addressed the concerns of farmers and fisherfolks in a town hall meeting consultation. | 📷 Noel B. Pabalate / PPA POOL via Yummie Dingding