Padre Pio’s Amazing Psychic Powers

Padre Pio, real name Francisco Forgione, was born on 25 May 1887 in the village of Pietrelcina, near Benevento, Italy. His parents were very poor peasants. As a child, he was very religious and quiet, preferring to devote his time to prayers, serving at mass, and contemplation, rather than playing with kids his age. At a very young age, his psychic powers already manifested themselves. For instance, he knew that a priest hired to tutor him had been living in sin with a woman without his being told about it. Padre Pio was only seven at that time.

He was a sickly young man when he entered the Capuchin Monastery of Morcone in 1902. Despite his poor health, he obeyed to the letter and the strict discipline and austerity of the Capuchin Monastery life. He could even go without food for long periods, and never lost his good sense of humor.

The stigmata of Padre Pio happened on 20 September 1918. It was described by the Reverend Charles Mortimer Carty in his book on Padre Pio in the following manner:

“Padre Pio was in the choir alone making his thanksgiving after mass, when a piercing cry rent the silence of the chapel. One of the monks, Padre Leone, ran to the choir. He found Padre Pio lying unconscious, bleeding profusely from five deep wounds in his hands, feet, and his side. He was carefully moved back to his cell where he regained consciousness, begging the monks to respect his secret.

“Some secrets are too hard to keep, or else, they are not meant to be kept. The news spread quickly over that wild region, where there are scarcely any roads, and where telephones must have been almost unknown. Nevertheless, people came flocking in droves to see The Saint, and to kneel before him in the confessional.”

The Father Provincial of the Capuchins had the wounds photographed and sent to the Vatican for the record and for instructions.

He was repeatedly subjected to the most persistent and trying medical investigations, as well as to every variety of attempted cure. Nothing changed the character of the wounds, neither did they become infected. The authorities finally decreed that the poor man was to be left in peace, and no more cures attempted.

Incidentally, at the time he received his stigmata, his tubercular lungs were healed miraculously.

To be continued next week.

