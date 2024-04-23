Pacquiao sis-in-law welcomes graft raps

GENERAL Santos City —City Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao is unfazed by the possible filing of graft cases against her and other city officials over the alleged overpricing of goods used in supplementary feeding program and kickbacks to government projects under her administration.

In a text message sent to the DAILY TRIBUNE, the lady mayor and sister-in-law of the legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao, bared that they will just wait for the formal complaints that will be filed against her and other city officials.

“We will just be waiting for the complaints and we also have lawyers ready to answer, especially the BAC members who are mostly lawyers,” the message declared.

To recall, the alleged irregularities stemmed from the expose of General Santos City Vice Mayor Rosalita Nuñez, a known stalwart of the Regional Communities Reforms Initiatives (RCRI), a local political party belonging to the opposition.

Nuñez, divulged the alleged overpricing of eggs and milk that were used for the supplementary feeding program for day care children. She even alleged that the government projects were not even spared and supposed contractors are being asked for commissions.

The RCRI, made a formal announcement declaring that they will be more active in fielding local candidates this coming May 2025 national and local elections.

Former General Santos City Mayor Ronnel Rivera disclosed that their party is more competent and experience running the city coffers.

The former mayor also said he is disgusted on what the city has become after dominating for nine years. Rivera was in his last term when heran for congress but lost to Loreto Acharon, a close ally of Mayor Pacquiao.