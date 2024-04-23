SNAPS

P65.5-M NOCECO allowances not authorized, says NEA

LOOK: NEA Administrator Antonio Almeda, along with Philippine Federation of Electric Cooperatives Chairman Roselle Teodosio and several NEA deputy administrators, conducted a press briefing on Tuesday, 23 April 2024, at the HESA NEA Building in Quezon City. In their audit report, they discovered that several officials of Negros Occidental Electric Cooperative (NOCECO) Management and Board of Directors had improperly awarded themselves at least P65,534,504.20 in various allowances and benefits, which NEA considers unauthorized and invalid. | via Analy Labor