Oradian hosts event on digital banking innovations, agility

One of the country's leading core banking software providers for emerging markets, Oradian, recently hosted an event that has set the financial sector buzzing with discussions on innovation and agility in digital banking.

The forum, held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in BGC, was composed of top influencers, entrepreneurs, and investors from both the Philippines and around the globe.

Titled "Navigating Disruption - Seizing Opportunities, Overcoming Challenges" Oradian's event aimed to dissect the complexities of the fintech landscape, focusing on how institutions can harness technological advancements to propel their growth and navigate the challenges of a rapidly evolving digital environment.

The event spotlighted key topics such as open banking, regulatory adaptations, and the integration of new tech into established banking frameworks.

A panel discussion also transpired featuring key opinion leaders in the fintech sector, such as George Chesakov, Co-Founder and Bank President of Salmon; Lowell Campbell, ex-IFC- World Bank, and a global digital finance specialist; and Antonio Separovic, CEO of Oradian.

The dialogue centered on strategic responses to disruptions in the financial sector, with insights on scaling operations, enhancing product development speeds, and eliminating operational bottlenecks.

George Chesakov, Co-Founder and Bank President of Salmon said amid the changing financial landscape, they view disruption as a major opportunity.

"Our partnership with Oradian, known for its adaptable, advanced technology and strong presence in the Philippines, enables us to quickly seize these opportunities. Together, we are ready to respond to the fast-evolving needs of the Philippines' growing market and provide the modern financial services our customers expect," he said.

The panelists also shared their experiences and strategies, providing attendees with a roadmap to navigate the disruptions in financial services.

Topics covered included leveraging emerging trends, learning from success stories, and deploying actionable strategies that institutions can adopt to remain competitive and innovative.

"Innovation is destructive by design and requires conviction and discipline to deliver the change. I'm impressed that Oradian has embraced its part in changing how financial institutions execute their regulatory responsibilities but in a way that makes a customer journey accessible and affordable even across 7000 islands. By pioneering cloud and affordable core banking, Oradian is positioned to enable their partners to innovate and provide relevant services, safe in the knowledge that Oradian shares an innovative, responsible, and sustainable vision," Chesakov added.

Oradian's initiative to host such an event underscores its commitment to fostering a robust fintech ecosystem in the Philippines.

By facilitating these critical discussions, Oradian not only positions itself as a thought leader but also demonstrates its dedication to enabling financial institutions to better serve their customers, thereby driving financial inclusion.

Antonio Separovic, CEO of Oradian says "In the face of rapid changes in the financial sector, our commitment remains unwavering: to empower our customers with the most advanced core banking technology. We recognize the immense opportunities that these disruptions present in the Philippines. Our mission is to equip financial institutions with the tools they need to thrive, meeting the increasingly sophisticated demands of the market. At Oradian, we're not just responding to changes; we're driving them, ensuring our partners can seize every opportunity that arises."

Separovic said Oradian aims to enable financial institutions to reach their lofty growth goals and ease the transition to a more powerful core banking solution that works straight-out-the-box and can also be customized to exploit an institution's unique capabilities.