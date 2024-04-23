Navotas, CWC partner for Makabata Helpline

The city government of Navotas entered into an agreement with the Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC) for the implementation of the Makabata Helpline 1383 in the city.

Mayor John Rey Tiangco signed the memorandum of understanding with CWC undersecretary Angelo Tapales.

Under the MOU, the city will adopt the Makabata Helpline as an additional hotline service that is accessible to the public for child-related concerns.

"Our city treasures its young population. Through the Makabata 1383, we encourage people, especially the youth, to report instances of child abuse and violence, and help to immediately resolve these cases," Mayor Tiangco said.

CWC, in partnership with Navotas, aims to popularize the child helpline service and maximize its operations to benefit more Filipino children and families.

The Makabata Hotline, launched in November 2023, was developed by the CWC to provide a platform for children to report any form of violence, abuse, and exploitation.

It also seeks to address child rights violation through immediate coordination and prevention measures.

Also present during the ceremony are Atty. Karen Gina Dupra, CWC Project Management Office Head, and Ms. Jennifer Serrano, City Social Welfare and Development Officer.