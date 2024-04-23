Mitsubishi Motors Phl records highest sales volume in FY 2023

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) records highest annual sales volume for the fiscal year (FY) 2023 with 81,473 units sold from April 2023 to March 2024. With this volume, MMPC was able to secure 18.5% market share in industry. This remarkable sales achievement emphasizes the company’s unwavering dedication to providing top-notch products and services for the continuous satisfaction of customers.

Compared to the previous fiscal year, MMPC recorded a significant sales growth of 34% from its 60,630 units sales last FY 2022. Notably, the Mirage, Xpander, and L300 emerged as the top-selling models, respectively, leading the sales charts for MMPC. With the higher production capacity of its plant in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, MMPC was able to locally produce more CKD units and sell 26,139 units of Mirage and 13,101 units of L300. The Mitsubishi Xpander has also been hailed as the best-selling MPV this year with its 24,178 units sales volume, as certified by Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI).

While there are many external factors, MMPC’s sales growth can be mainly attributed to the competitive promotions implemented, new product and Special Action Models offerings and strategic marketing campaigns. The timely introduction of the All-New Triton in January 2024 contributed to the remarkable sales growth. Furthermore, through several initiatives such as the MMPC 60th anniversary expo and All New Triton Go Beyond Limits Tour in different key locations to name a few, MMPC was able to reinforce excellent customer experience for all its models.

“We focused on customer-centric approach the past years, aiming to provide wonderful car life experience to Filipinos. We highlighted EXPERIENCE as an important part of customer’s purchasing journey. And we’re very grateful to our valued customers, dealers, suppliers, and business partners for their positive feedback on this approach and for their continued support of the Mitsubishi Motors brand.”, said Takeshi Hara, President & CEO of MMPC.

In addition to achieving the highest sales volume by far in MMPC’s history, MMPC also remains committed to its corporate social responsibility initiatives, contributing to the sustainable development of communities and the environment. The company's holistic approach to business reflects its vision of creating a better world through mobility, innovation, and responsible practices.

Ending FY 2023 on a high note, MMPC aims to maintain the momentum and continue to drive towards further growth and success for FY 2024. With an already exciting product lineup and additional new models to be introduced within the year, the company is well-positioned to continue exceeding expectations and shaping the future of automotive industry in the Philippines.