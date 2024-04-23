MIAA temporarily closes NAIA T3 open parking after fire incident

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) temporarily shut down the Open Parking Extension at NAIA Terminal 3, as the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) continues to investigate a fire incident that destroyed 19 vehicles on Monday afternoon.

According to the airport authority, the owners of damaged vehicles have been notified that they can obtain a fire incident certificate from the BFP so they can claim insurance benefits.

According to MIAA General Manager Eric Ines, the incident happened quickly due to the strong wind that was present at the time of the fire, which caused it to spread quickly and devour the nearby parked cars.

The Pasay Central Fire Station observed the incident from two perspectives: first, the flammable materials left in one of the parked cars; second, the aspect being investigated by the BFP, is the burning grass and the explosion that also a factor in the fire extending to the vehicles in the vicinity of the parking area.

The management of NAIA Terminal 3 clarified that MIAA is not responsible for the burning of 19 vehicles at the NAIA Terminal 3.

GM Ines said that they already talked with Philippine Skylander Int'l (PSI), the private concessionaire who operates the Open Parking Extension at NAIA Terminal 3.

In a written statement given by the PSI to MIAA General Manager Ines, PSI VP-GM and Dir. for Legal Affairs, Atty. Gerard Martin S. Camiña, said that PSI intends to fully cooperate with it and extend all assistance to the BSP in their ongoing investigation.

Atty. Camiña added that, in the spirit of humanitarian consideration and good faith, PSI shall shoulder all the damages incurred by the owners of the vehicles involved in the fire incident that happened on Monday afternoon. However, this shall not serve as an admission of fault or negligence on the part of PSI.

The owners of the vehicles will be contacted right away by PSI management to discuss the details of the assistance that the company is providing.

The airport chief also ordered the MIAA-Rescue Firefighting Division to deploy a standby fire truck to all NAIA Terminals and open parking to avoid this kind of incident.

Due to the extreme heat the country is currently experiencing, GM Ines reminded the public to avoid leaving combustible items in their cars, especially if they park in open parking lots. They must also avoid discarding cigarettes in any location, particularly in grassy areas where they may ignite grass fires.