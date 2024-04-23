Masbate scorching at 46°C

Twenty-five areas in the country are expected to have a dangerous level of heat index on Tuesday, with Masbate City having the highest forecast temperature of 46°C.

Based on the latest projection of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), four areas are seen to have a heat index of 45°C: Infanta in Quezon Province; the towns of Puerto Princesa and Aborlan in Palawan; and the Central Bicol State University of Agriculture in PIli, Camarines Sur.

Meanwhile, five areas are seen to reach a temperature of 44°C: Dagupan City in Pangasinan, Aparri in Cagayan, Virac in Catanduanes, Catarman in Northern Samar, and Guluan in Eastern Samar.

A temperature of 43°C is also expected to hit seven areas: Bacnotan, La Union, Tuguegarao City in Cagayan, Echague in Isabela, Legazpi City in Albay, Juban in Sorsogon, Iloilo City, and Dumangas in Iloilo.

NAIA in Pasay City, Manila, Science Garden in Quezon City, Iba in Zambales, Clark Airport in Pampanga, Baler in Aurora, Sangley Point in Cavite, San Jose in Occidental Mindoro, and Mambusao in Capiz are, on the other hand, seen to have their temperatures peaking at 42 °C.

Baguio City and Benguet State University in La Trinidad remain to have the lowest heat index, with a climax of 28°C.

PAGASA defines heat index, also called the "init factor", as the human discomfort index that gives the "apparent" temperature, or what humans perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body.

The effect-based danger classification ranges from 42°C to 51°C, and its effects on the body are that heat cramps and exhaustion are likely, and heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.

The public is encouraged to take preventive measures against heat-related illnesses, including limiting time spent outdoors, drinking plenty of water, and wearing protective and comfortable clothing outdoors.