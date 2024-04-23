Marcos not removing Sara as VP, DepEd Secretary amid rift vs. FL Liza

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said that he will not be removing Vice President Sara Duterte from her position as the second-highest government official and Education Secretary amid disagreements with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

In a media interview in Occidental Mindoro, Marcos said the feud between the First Lady and Vice President will not interfere with government operations.

Last week, Araneta-Marcos admitted harboring negative feelings towards the Vice President after her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, called her husband "bangag" or drug-addled.

In particular, the First Lady expressed her displeasure after allegedly witnessing the Vice President laughing at her father's comment during a rally in Davao City in late January.

"What a lucky husband I am to have a wife who is very protective of me," Marcos said, underscoring his spouse's response to critical comments directed at him.

However, the Chief Executive reassured the public that these personal dynamics would not disrupt the professional atmosphere and reiterated that their working relationship remains strong amid the current rift between the Dutertes and Marcoses.

"We cannot blame (the First Lady). But it will not affect our working relationship with the Vice President, Secretary of Education," Marcos said.

He further explained that both he and Vice President Duterte, who also balances the roles of wife and mother, understand the emotional challenges involved when family members are targeted in political discourse.

When pressed on whether Vice President Duterte's role was at risk, President Marcos said he is focusing more on performance-based evaluations.

"Any of the cabinet secretaries will be replaced if they're not doing their job," Marcos said, confirming that his evaluation of Duterte’s performance has been satisfactory and dismissal is unwarranted.

Addressing whether their upcoming discussion would serve as a means to mend fences, Marcos said that the both of them would rather focus on mutual understanding rather than reconciliation.

"I don’t think we need to patch anything up," Marcos said, highlighting the shared experiences between the two leaders as spouses of public figures.

He added the need for the First Lady to adapt to the harshness of political life, given her non-political background.

"I’m sure you’ll understand how she feels. The First Lady isn't used to politics. We are numb to insults. She, not coming from a political family, might still need to learn to let some of the harsher words pass," Marcos said.

Last Monday, the Vice President understood the First Lady's resentment but clarified that Duterte's appointment as the nation's second-highest government official had nothing to do with the First Lady's personal sentiments.