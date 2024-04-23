Marcos keeps Sara at DepEd

Despite First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos’ disapproval of Vice President Sara Duterte, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Tuesday he would not remove her from her position as secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd).

In a media interview in Occidental Mindoro, Marcos said the recent exchange of words between the First Lady and Duterte would not get in the way of government operations.

Last week, Araneta-Marcos admitted harboring ill feelings towards the Vice President after her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, called her husband “bangag” or drug-addled.

In particular, what displeased the First Lady was seeing the Vice President laughing at her father’s comment during a rally in Davao City in late January.

“What a lucky husband I am to have a wife who is very protective of me,” said the President of the First Lady who was interviewed on the Tune In Kay Ka Tunying YouTube channel by Anthony Taberna on a myriad of issues, including his supposedly being a hen-pecked husband.

The Chief Executive assured the public the personal dynamic between the two women would not disrupt the professional atmosphere of his administration.

“We cannot blame (the First Lady). But it will not affect our working relationship with the Vice President, the secretary of Education,” Marcos said.

He explained that he and Duterte, a wife and mother, understand the emotional challenges involved when family members are targeted in a political discourse.

President Marcos said he focuses more on performance-based evaluations when it comes to government officials.

“Any of the Cabinet secretaries will be replaced if they’re not doing their job,” he said, affirming that Duterte’s performance has been satisfactory and her dismissal is unwarranted.

Addressing whether their upcoming discussion could serve as a means to mend fences, Marcos said they would focus on mutual understanding rather than reconciliation.