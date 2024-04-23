Luzon, Visayas placed under yellow alert anew

After only two days of normalcy, the regions of Luzon and Visayas are placed anew under yellow alerts as a total of 49 power units are either on forced outage or derated.

As per the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), 2,123.4 megawatts (MW) of power supply was slashed from both grids.

Luzon grid is under yellow alert from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

It has an available capacity of 14,799 MW but peak demand is likely to hit 13,690 MW.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert is raised in Visayas from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Visayas has an available supply of 2,742 MW, while peak demand is projected to reach 2,571 MW.