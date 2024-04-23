LTO-NCR dominates agency sportsfest in 112th founding anniversary

The Land Transportation Office-National Capital Region Office (LTO-NCR) dominated the sportsfest and other competitions during the commemoration of the 112th founding anniversary of the LTO last week, 15 to 19 April by clinching victory in five championships across different sports events.

LTO-NCR Regional Director Roque "Rox" Verzosa III proudly announced that employees from the region excelled in the games, securing titles in various sports disciplines.

Victories were achieved in women's singles table tennis, men's singles lawn tennis, men's volleyball, women's volleyball, and men's doubles lawn tennis, showcasing the region's outstanding athletic talent and competitive spirit.

Verzosa also highlighted LTO-NCR's exceptional performance in other events, securing second place in mixed doubles table tennis and cheer chant and third place in men's basketball.

In addition to the sportsfest competition, LTO-NCR showcased its versatility by excelling in the singing arena, securing first place in the Chorale contest.

Meanwhile, the Parañaque District Office brought honor to LTO-NCR by being adjudged the Best District Office, while LTO-NCR itself secured the second place for Best Regional Office in the Office Performance category.

Verzosa commended all employees who participated in the sportsfest and other events alongside representatives from other regions and the Central Office, bringing honor to LTO-NCR.

He emphasized that the event showcased athleticism, talent, and camaraderie among employees from different districts and regions.

"These accolades underscore the commitment to excellence and dedication to service exhibited by LTO-NCR and its respective offices," he said.

"Congratulations sa lahat ng sumali at nagbigay ng parangal sa ahensya."

The successful activities were graced by none other than DOTr Secretary Jaime "Jimmy" Bautista, with full backing and support from LTO Chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor Mendoza II, who attended all the events.