Las Pinas City Council discusses new budget plans for barangays

The Las Pinas City council addressed the new budget plans for various barangays as a priority agenda during its 79th regular session.

The City Council of Las Piñas, chaired by Vice Mayor April Aguilar, tackled a comprehensive slate of proposals designed to enhance community infrastructure and support services during their session held on Monday, 22 April.

The session featured discussions on new budget plans for several barangays to ensure targeted development and resource allocation for the forthcoming year.

The council also evaluated a range of developmental projects and service contracts aimed at improving public safety and environmental management.

It also considered financial relief measures for local businesses, highlighting the council's focus on economic support and sustainability.

These deliberations reflect the city’s ongoing commitment to fostering a safer, more sustainable, and economically stable community.