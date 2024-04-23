Kilo/s Kyusi permanent store launched

The Quezon City government now has its first-ever permanent store for the Kilo/s Kyusi: Kilo Store ng Bayan, Tulong para sa Kinabukasan, located at the Quezon City Hall Park and Lagoon.

Launched as part of Earth Day celebrations and efforts to bolster the city’s learning recovery initiatives, the Kilo/s Kyusi Kilo Store features ‘preloved’ and brand-new items. These are sold in two ways: either by the kilo, in which the price is dependent on the weight of the preloved items, or individually, in which customers may find newer and higher-quality items.

Spearheaded by the Small Business and Cooperatives Development and Promotions Office (SBCDPO), Mayor Joy Belmonte sounded the alarm on the need to reduce fast fashion waste since 60 percent of clothes produced today are made from synthetic and plastic fiber.

“If possible, let others reuse the clothes that are not used that eventually just get old and become trash. Fast fashion is especially trendy and cheaper, but in return, it’s extra clutter that doesn’t dissolve quickly,” Belmonte said in Filipino.

She added that the city’s public school children will benefit most from the Kilo/s Store.

“Proceeds from the Kilo/s Kyusi Kilo Store are geared towards bolstering the city’s learning recovery initiatives through various tutoring programs focusing on the numeracy and literacy skills of the city’s youth,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

In the culmination of the Earth Day celebration, a fashion show by up-and-coming designers featuring garments made of recycled and upcycled textiles will be held on 26 April at SM Novaliches.

The city’s tutoring initiative, known as the Zero Illiteracy sa QC program, deployed 137 capable tutors in 2023.

“It also helped 1,272 QC public school students from 25 schools, with each student receiving 50 hours of tutoring in 25 sessions,” the Mayor added.

According to SBCDPO head Mona Celine Yap, the Kilo/s Kyusi Kilo Store was established as a means for QCitizens to donate their pre-loved items towards supporting the city’s educational initiatives.

The first Kilo/s Kyusi Store, launched on 17–21 July 2023, at the Inner Lobby of the High-Rise Building, Quezon City Hall, was a huge success. It generated over P1 million in sales from the donated pre-loved items of QC government officials and employees, partner organizations, and other QCitizens.

The second, held from 15 December to 1 January, at the POP QC Mercadillo, Quezon Memorial Circle, was also a success. It raised P103,722 for the QC Learning Recovery Fund. Ace Events, POP QC Mercadillo’s co-organizer, donated an additional P500,000 for the cause.

“The QC Government hopes to continue the success of the Kilo/s Kyusi Kilo Store through its first-ever permanent store, helping expand the reach of the city’s learning recovery initiatives to more students in the city,” Yap said.