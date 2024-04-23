ICTSI Manila receives next-generation cranes

International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) has significantly upgraded its ability to handle foreign ultra-container vessels with the recent arrival of three new quay cranes at its flagship Manila International Container Terminal (MICT).

Manufactured by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industry Co. Ltd. (ZPMC), the arrivals include two Post-Panamax with a reach of 18 rows across for Berths 3 and 4, and one Neo-Panamax with a reach of 20 rows across to be deployed at Berth 7.

The new cranes expand MICT's fleet to 18 quay cranes — the largest in the Philippines — and will be put into operation after commissioning, enabling yet faster turnaround times at the country's premier international trade gateway.