Help in nation-building, SBG urges youth

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go encouraged students to persevere in their studies towards building a brighter future for their families and communities.

As potential future leaders, the youth, he said should prioritize the needs of the poor and vulnerable sectors of society.

Go made the remarks when he attended the University of Mindanao Political Science Department’s “Samahang Mag-aaral ng Pulitika Timon Festival 2024” as a guest of honor in Davao City on Saturday, 20 April.

The celebration underscored the importance of political discourse and the attainment of academic excellence among university students. It gathered students and faculty to engage in discussions that foster a deeper understanding of political dynamics and the role of youth in shaping the future political landscape of the Philippines.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to inspire the youth, Go highlighted his commitment to serving the nation with dedication and advancing projects catering to every Filipino’s welfare.

“As a public servant, I must serve to the best of my abilities, and I am determined to support initiatives that enhance and care for our citizens,” Go remarked.

Meanwhile, Go dispatched his Malasakit Team to assist the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority students during the TESDA Orientation held in Malabon City on Saturday, 20 April.

“As TESDA students, remember that the skills and knowledge you have acquired here will be your foundation for success in your chosen field,” said Go in a video message.

Held at the Perpetual Help Technological School Inc., 25 beneficiaries benefited from TESDA scholarships through Go’s initiative. In addition, they were given balls for basketball and volleyball, shirts and snacks.

Likewise, Go emphasizes the importance of education in the nation’s progress. He pledged to support educational initiatives to provide the poor with a better future.