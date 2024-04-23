Health professionals urged to reject gifts from pharma companies

The Department of Health (DOH) reminded health professionals to refrain from accepting gifts from pharmaceutical companies.

The DOH made the statement after reports of pharmaceutical companies giving privileges to medical professionals and using a multi-level marketing scheme to entice them to advertise and prescribe their medical products.

"Medical professionals are expected to uphold professional and ethical standards," DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said.

"Societal pressures, financial gains, and administrative exigencies shall not compromise the rights of the patient to quality healthcare services," Herbosa added.

He then reminded all doctors, nurses, medical professionals, and DOH personnel in medical centers, hospitals, and medical facilities that accepting gifts, grants, or any emoluments from biopharmaceutical companies or members of industry, in exchange for any act benefiting such company or member of the industry, "is unethical."

Herbosa directed medical professionals to adhere to the Mexico Principles of Voluntary Codes of Business Ethics in the Biopharmaceutical Sector and the Code of Conduct and Ethical Public Officials and Employees.

The DOH also cited Section 7 of Republic Act No. 6713 which prohibits those working under public trust to accept any favors that may influence them in doing their jobs.