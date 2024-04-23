Fire probe forces closure of NAIA-3 open parking

The open parking lot of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 has been temporarily shut down by the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) following a destructive blaze that engulfed 19 vehicles.

As the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) investigates the cause of Monday’s blaze, affected car owners are urged to secure a fire incident certificate to facilitate insurance claims.

MIAA General Manager Eric Ines attributed the rapid spread of the fire to strong winds, which swiftly devoured the parked cars.

The Pasay Central Fire Station is looking into two potential causes: flammable materials in one vehicle and burning grass, coupled with an explosion, that contributed to the fire’s escalation.

NAIA Terminal 3 management emphasized that the Manila MIAA bears no responsibility for the vehicular blaze.

Ines said discussions have taken place with Philippine Skylander Int’l (PSI), the private concessionaire managing the Open Parking Extension.

In a statement, PSI’s VP-GM and Director for Legal Affairs, Atty. Gerard Martin S. Camiña, expressed the company’s commitment to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation and provide support.

Camiña said PSI, out of goodwill and humanitarian concern, will cover all damages incurred by the affected vehicle owners, without admitting any fault or negligence.

The owners will be promptly contacted by PSI management to discuss the assistance provided.

Ines has directed the MIAA-Rescue Firefighting Division to station a standby fire truck at all NAIA terminals and open parking areas to prevent such occurrences in the future.

In light of the scorching heatwave, Ines reminded the public to avoid leaving flammable items in their vehicles when parked in open lots. He also emphasized the importance of refraining from discarding cigarettes in grassy areas to prevent the risk of igniting potentially hazardous grass fires.