EK brings back enchanting World Pets Day event this April

Enchanted Kingdom, the first and only world class theme park in the Philippines, will hold the Ogg's Pet Day Out on 28 April 2024 exclusively at the Enchanting Events Place Reception Lobby in celebration of World Pets Day. This event is set to provide a magical experience for guests and their pets, particularly dogs and cats.

This event will feature a pet blessing, a biscuit eating contest, a pet fashion show, an online photo contest, and more activities specially curated for pet owners and their furry friends.

Additionally, the City Veterinarian Office of Santa Rosa, Laguna will provide and administer 50 anti-rabies vaccines to raise awareness on the importance of vaccination of pets.

Cherina Consunji, Head of the Merchandise Division, shared that EK will introduce a range of merchandise especially made for pets and their owners. To bring home the magic of EK, special treats and gifts also await all participating guests.

“We are very excited to bring back this enchanting world pets day event since we first held it in 2019. This event is dedicated to our guests’ furry companions as we acknowledge how their unconditional love makes human lives better,” Consunji added.

In partnership with the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), participants will also have the opportunity to learn more about animal welfare and responsible pet ownership during the said event.

Ticket booking is available online (EKOS) and onsite (walk-in). Event pass which includes pet and pet owner starts at Php 1000, while event pass with park and rides access starts at P1,900. For safety purposes, park and ride access is only allowed for hoomans.

For more information about the Ogg’s Pet Day Out and upcoming events at EK, visit https://www.enchantedkingdom.ph and EK’s official social media accounts @enchantedkingdom.ph for Facebook and Tiktok, and @ek_philippines for Twitter and Instagram.