Eala shocks world No. 41 Tsurenko

Alex Eala kicks off her WTA Mutua Madrid Open women's singles campaign on a high note after a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 upset win over World No. 41 Lesla Tsurenko of Ukraine in the Round of 128 women's singles at the Arantxa Sanchez Stadium in Madrid Tuesday evening (Manila time).

Eala had to endure two hours and 20 minutes and game time before she was able to pull off the win in the Spanish tilt.

The 34-year-old Tsurenko is an eight-time International Tennis Federation titlist and reached the quarterfinal of the US Open in 2018, her farthest in any Grand Slam.

Eala has yet to win a singles title since last year when she ruled the W25 Roehampton in the United Kingdom.

Sorana Cristea of Romania awaits her the in the Round of 64 on Thursday with the time yet to be determined.