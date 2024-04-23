DMW says no OFWs were hurt in Taiwan quake

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Monday, 23 April, said that no Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) were injured during the earthquakes in Taiwan.

On Tuesday morning, Hualien County in eastern Taiwan was hit with magnitude 6.0 and 6.3 earthquakes.

The DMW added they have reached out to Filipino communities in Taiwan and placed their Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs) on alert.

“MWOs are working closely with the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) led by Chairman Silvestre H. Bello III in reaching out to other Filipino communities, local authorities, employers and trade associations to ascertain the safety of our OFWs,” the DMW said.