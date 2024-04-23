DMW offers legal assistance to families of OFWs who died in UAE flooding

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Tuesday, 23 April, said they have hired a lawyer to look into the reports surrounding the circumstances of the deaths of the three overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This comes after the next of kin of two of the three deceased OFWs doubted the circumstances of their deaths.

DMW Officer-In-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac said that the issue was already discussed with their families.

Cacdac added that they are waiting for the police report and forensic report to establish the events that occurred with respect to the victims, namely Marjorie Ancheta and Jennie Gamboa.

"We will discuss this with the family once we gather all the information but at this stage we cannot render such a recommendation to the family as we await the reports on the matter," Cacdac said.

Initial reports said that Marjorie Ancheta and Jennie Gamboa died due to suffocation after getting stranded during the flood in the UAE.