DMW assures full gov't assistance to families of deceased OFWs in UAE floods

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has assured full government support for the families of the three overseas Filipino workers (OFW) who have died in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) floods.

On Tuesday, 23 April, DMW Officer-In-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac met with the family of one of the victims of flooding in Pampanga.

"We visited the home, the family, the father, the sister and the brother of one of the fatalities in the UAE flooding, and first of all conveyed our utmost condolences in behalf of the president and the DMW family and also expressed from the president's directive, the fullest governmental support and assistance," Cacdac said in a media briefing.

He added that repatriation of remains is the DMW's priority.

"The father of the OFW particularly made that request na makapiling niya sa huling pagkakataon yung kaniyang anak (The father of the OFW particularly made the request to be with child for the last time)," Cacdac added.

Cacdac also assured the family that apart from financial assistance, burial and funeral assistance will also be offered by the government.

Meanwhile, the two injured OFWs, who were also affected by the flooding, have recovered and will receive government assistance as well.

According to Labor Attaché John Rio Bautista of the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai, the two injured Filipinos have no intention to repatriate to the Philippines and intend to continue their work.

The employer of the OFWs also extended additional assistance to their families.

“Yung employer naman dun sa namatayan at dun sa dalawang injured ay sinasabi nila na kung kinakailangan ng pamilya ay magkaroon ng compassionate visit at pumunta dito ay nakahanda pa rin po silang magbigay ng tulong upang mabisita po yung dalawang nasa hospital at yung namatay nating kababayan (The employer of the deceased and the two injured OFWs are saying that if the family needs to have a compassionate visit and come here to Dubai, they are still ready to provide assistance so they can visit their family members)," Bautista said.

Bautista also discussed the UAE's procedures of the repatriation of remains.

He explained that since the OFWs did not pass in a hospital, a police report and a forensic report must be filed before obtaining a "No Objection" certificate to be able to apply for a Death Certificate in the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai.

Bautista said they will be able to accomplish the necessary documents within this week.

On the two other OFWs who have died, Bautista said that the family has received the personal belongings of the victims including other work entitlements such as leave credits and unpaid salaries.