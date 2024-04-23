Daniel Padilla celebrates birthday with kids afflicted with cancer

“Kagaya po ninyong lahat na nandito sa Child Haus, kayo po ang inspirasyon ko para maging mabuting tao. Tuloy-tuloy po ang pagtulong natin (Like all of you here at Child Haus, you are my inspiration to be a good person. Let’s continue helping),” Padilla said.

“Sobrang sarap sa puso ng araw na ito. Buo na ang birthday ko. Maraming Salamat po! (This day brings so much joy to my heart. My birthday is complete. Thank you very much!),” he added.

Padilla gave toys to the children, shared some food and provided some financial assistance.

‘Pares’ war: Diwata vs. Rosmar

There’s a looming pares war, imagined or otherwise, between Diwata and Rosmar Tan, as the latter joined the pares trend.

Tan, seemingly cashing in on the popularity of Diwata Pares Overload, is now offering the same menu in her first pares business in Laguna. It was with a twist, however, as she offers free swimming.

In her Facebook account, Tan posted: “SUGOD NA SA R Mansion Resort & Restobar Calauan Laguna 100 lang ROSMAR PARES OVERLOAD may soft drinks na UNLI RICE na, UNLI SABAW na at UNLI SWIMMING pa.”

Despite being a newbie in the pares business, Tan has achieved considerable success, with several content creators featuring her business, which consumes more than 400 kilograms of meat daily

With her paresan’s success, Tan is planning to put up a branch in Tagaytay City.

Some netizens welcomed Tan’s food business.

“Rosmar overload malinis at masarap (clean and delicious). Same lang kay diwata. Support this business,” one fan said.

However, some fans asked Rosmar to stop competing with Diwata.

“Miss rosmar kulang pa ba un yaman nyo at nakikipagkompetensya kyo kay Diwata hayaan nyo nman pong kumita un ibang tao sobra na po ang yaman nyo (Miss Rosmar, is your wealth not enough that you’re competing with Diwata? Please allow other people to earn. Your wealth is already more than enough),” said one Diwata fan.

Seemingly unperturbed, Tan showed her communication with Diwata. In their conversation, Diwata was seen praising Tan and how much he idolized her. He even shared some business tips with her.

In the conversation, Diwata could be seen praising Rosmar and telling her she was his idol.

“Basta makatulong sa kapwa masaya na po ako. Sige po pag gusto niyo mag open madam (In helping others, I am already happy. Go ahead, ma’am, if you want to open),” said Diwata in the conversation.

Tan admitted that her new paresan business was truly inspired by Diwata.

“Hindi ko naman tinatanggi na Diwata-inspired ‘yung presyo natin at idea. Siyempre ganoon talaga kapag umaangat ka ma-i-inspire ka (I’m not denying that our prices and idea are inspired by Diwata. Of course, that’s how it is when you’re improving, you get inspired),” she said.

“Imbis na mainggit, hilahin siya pababa, siraan or what, mai-inspire ako kaya sabi ko, ‘wow ang galing ni Diwata!’ Kaya eto, gumawa din ako (Instead of being envious, pulling him down, ruining him or what, I was inspired, so I said, ‘Wow, Diwata is great!’ That’s why I also did it),” she added.