Chinese ships swarming WPS

The Philippine Navy on Tuesday confirmed the influx of Chinese maritime militia (CMM) vessels in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) as the Philippines and the United States commenced in earnest their annual Balikatan military exercises.

PN Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad, in a press conference, said the number of CMM ships swarming in the features of the WPS had risen to 110 as of 22 April, much higher compared to the 69 vessels sighted on 8 April.

Trinidad said there was no significant increase in the number of People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels. He noted that the total number of Chinese vessels in March and April has been “fairly constant,” averaging 60 vessels per week.

“This particular increase is not normal,” Trinidad said. “It’s only for this week that we have seen a surge of up to 124 [Chinese vessels and warships]. So yes, this coincides with the Balikatan.”

Trinidad said the Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) was being swarmed by seven CCG and 31 CMM vessels; while Ayungin Shoal had three CCG ships and 28 CMM vessels around it.

There were one CCG vessel, one PLAN, and 44 CMM ships at Pag-asa Island. One PLAN was monitored at Patag Island while one CMM ship was near Panata Island.

Another CMM vessel was sighted off Parola Island and a PLAN gray ship was sailing close to Lawak Island.

Trinidad said the Armed Forces of the Philippines was not expecting any overt actions by China amid the conduct of the Balikatan Exercise. He said that aside from the Philippines, US and France, several other nations are participating in the exercise as observers.

“It has been the call ever since to China to respect international law and I expect them to properly behave this time because the international participants will be there,” Trinidad said.

‘Pitch Black’

Meanwhile, the Philippine Air Force will deploy six of its FA-50PH fighter jets and a C-130 medium transport aircraft to join this year’s “Pitch Black” exercises to be hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) in June.

“The plan is to send six FA-50s and one C-130 to transport ground personnel and support equipment,” PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo said in a press conference on Tuesday.

The Australian-led “Pitch Black” multinational air exercise will run from 12 July to 2 August. Castillo said at least 120 PAF personnel will join various drills during the exercise.

“This is the first time the PAF will be sending aircraft to participate in an international exercise,” said Castillo, noting that the country’s participation aims to develop the PAF’s interoperability with other exercise participants.