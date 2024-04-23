Cebu’s Chaine des Rotisseurs welcomes inductees

Dottie Wurgler Cronin, amiable and likeable general manager of Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, not only met the challenge of hosting the much-anticipated Induction Gala Dinner Amical of the gourmet club La Chaine des Rotisseurs – an international gastronomy association – she truly delivered beyond expectations.

Promptly at 7.30 p.m., Philippine Bailli Delegue Michel Lhuillier and Cebu Bailli Hanz Huelenhofer performed the traditional dubbing ceremony on the new inductees before the members and their special guests, with perfectly chilled champagne in hand.

The inductees represented different sectors: John Voces del Valle and Brian Noel as Maitre Hotelier, Lee Mathew Ramas for Maitre Rotisseur, Catherine Bonavitacola and Ricarod Lopez for Maitre Restaurateur, and Jochen Bitzer, Stephen Chian, Jan Michael Contreras and Jithin Bhadran as Chavaliers.

Promoted to assume new responsibilities in the Board of Directors were Brian Connelly as Vice charge de Mission and Marco Anzani as Vice Conseiller Culinaire.