Cebu’s Chaine des Rotisseurs welcomes inductees

Dottie Wurgler Cronin, amiable and likeable general manager of Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, not only met the challenge of hosting the much-anticipated Induction Gala Dinner Amical of the gourmet club La Chaine des Rotisseurs – an international gastronomy association – she truly delivered beyond expectations.
Promptly at 7.30 p.m., Philippine Bailli Delegue Michel Lhuillier and Cebu Bailli Hanz Huelenhofer performed the traditional dubbing ceremony on the new inductees before the members and their special guests, with perfectly chilled champagne in hand.
The inductees represented different sectors: John Voces del Valle and Brian Noel as Maitre Hotelier, Lee Mathew Ramas for Maitre Rotisseur, Catherine Bonavitacola and Ricarod Lopez for Maitre Restaurateur, and Jochen Bitzer, Stephen Chian, Jan Michael Contreras and Jithin Bhadran as Chavaliers.
Promoted to assume new responsibilities in the Board of Directors were Brian Connelly as Vice charge de Mission and Marco Anzani as Vice Conseiller Culinaire.
The Medalle D’ Argent, two special awards of excellence in service, were given to Milagros Demecillo and Honey Jarque loop.
Attendees were ushered into the grand ballroom that was elegantly decorated with white blooms and lush greens. Executive chef Christian Frigo, executive sous chef Marcel Rams, chef de cuisine Rodrigo Cabrera Serrano and Korean chef Kim Sunghon and their culinary team masterfully prepared a five-course feast that had for starters Jumbo prawns causa, followed by corn and coconut soup. Crab tortelli was then served prior to the main dish which was braised beef short ribs paired with glazed truffle butter asparagus. Topping the menu was a delicious raspberry temptation dessert that created a dining experience that engaged all the senses and left a lasting impression.
On stage was the String Edition Orchestra, headed by March Mercado, that played classical music.
The affair concluded with special awards extended to the entire Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort team for a fabulous evening. An unexpected burst of energy soon transpired as everyone took to the dance floor and started dancing.