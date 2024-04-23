Cebu CFI coop receives prestigious LBP Diamond Award

During its 54th Founding Anniversary held on 20 April 2024, the Cebu CFI Community Cooperative was honored with the 2023 Landbank Diamond Award for being the outstanding cooperative partner of Landbank of the Philippines for Central Visayas.

Landbank and CFI share a rich history in empowering communities since 1995. In his speech, Chairman Atty. Winston F. Garcia expressed that LBP has always been at the forefront of the progress and development of the cooperative. “Ours is not just a partnership; but a marriage sealed by 30 years of partnership,” said the Chairman.

The Diamond Award was presented by VP Allan R. Bisnar Head of Landbank Visayas Lending Group and VP Eulalio G. Lagapa, Jr., Head of Cebu South Lending Center, and was gratefully received by CFI Chairman Garcia along with the Board of Directors.