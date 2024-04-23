Castigador, Onte shine in Castro Cup

Anthony Castigador and Alexandra Onte flaunted their tennis prowess in the Gov. Fredenil Castro Cup National Junior Championships, securing dual victories for Iloilo City at the Villareal Stadium hard courts in Roxas, Capiz over the weekend.

Castigador, the top seed in his categories, demonstrated his dominance by defeating Francisco de Juan III, 6-1, 6-3, in the boys’ 14U finals, then later fending off doubles partner Rizzjun Labindao, 6-1, 6-4, for the 16U trophy in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Meanwhile, Onte asserted her superiority in the girls’ singles events, scoring a 6-3, 4-0(ret.) win over Andrea Malbas in the 16U category, and posting a convincing 6-2, 6-3 triumph over Sam Malbas in the premier 18U division of the event held in conjunction with the Capiztahan celebrations.

Capistrano and Onte’s stellar performances earned them the coveted Most Valuable Player honors in the five-day tournament, which served as part of the Palawan Pawnshop nationwide junior circuit put up by president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Additionally, they led their respective doubles teams to victory, with Castigador and Labindao winning the 14U plum, and Onte partnering with Aleeva Suace to pocket the 18U crown.

Other notable winners were Ian Ituriaga, De Juan and Mikaela Chavez, also all from Iloilo, as well as siblings Besper and Theriz Zapatos from Kalibo, Aklan.

Ituriaga took the boys’ 18U title after a walkover win over Marben Alimarin, while De Juan emerged victorious in the 12U side with a 1-0(ret.) triumph over Don Olavides.

Chavez dominated the 10U unisex finals with a 4-1, 4-1 romp over Abby Castigador, while Besper Zapatos defeated Theriz in a thrilling three-setter match for the girls’ 14U title.