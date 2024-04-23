Camp of embattled former solon Teves hoping for political asylum grant from Timor-Leste

The camp of fugitive and expelled Negros Oriental Congressman Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. expressed hope that he will be granted political asylum by the government of Timor-Leste.

This was aired by Atty. Ferdinand Topacio saying he was "hopeful" that his client would be granted political asylum or refugee status in Timor-Leste, as the Philippine government pushes for his deportation.

Topacio cited the Philippine government's supposed political persecution of Teves, who faces criminal charges in the country in connection with the murder of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo and 9 others in March 2023.

The Anti-Terrorism Council in August 2023 designated Teves a "terrorist" which authorizes the Anti-Money Laundering Council to freeze a subject's assets.

Topacio said, "He is not being prosecuted in the normal process. He is being persecuted with the end view of pinning him down, notwithstanding the constitutional guarantees of the presumption of innocence."

At present, Teves is in the custody of the Timor-Leste police after authorities there arrested him last month in the capital Dili while he was playing golf.

His extradition to the Philippines is being worked out by the Interpol national central bureaus of Dili and Manila and the Philippine Embassy in Dili.

Last week, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla urged Teves again to return to the Philippines and "face the court squarely."

Remulla in a recent statement said,"Let us stop playing hide and seek with the law, one cannot evade accountability for eternity."

The DOJ secretary urged Teves not to prolong his liabilities with the rule of law as it only worsens his predicament.