ABS-CBN’s flagship newscast back on Channel 2 via Villar’s ALLTV

The Lopez-owned media company ABS-CBN Corp. has found its way back home to Channel 2 through ALLTV, a television channel owned by Advanced Media Broadcasting System (AMBS) under the control of the Villar family.

Although the partnership had been making rounds in social media, AMBS and ABS-CBN only formalized their content agreement deal on Tuesday.

Under the landmark partnership, ALLTV viewers can enjoy a selection of Kapamilya teleseryes from Jeepney TV at various times throughout the day, including primetime, starting 13 May.

TV Patrol

Additionally, viewers can stay informed with the latest news provided by TV Patrol, ABS-CBN’s flagship news program.

Manny Villar, Chairman of the Villar Group, was present, along with his son, Senator Mark Villar at the contract signing ceremony.

Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc.’s President and CEO, Paolo Villar, and All Value Holdings Corp.’s President and CEO, Camille Villar, were also in attendance.

Representing AMBS were its president, Maribeth Tolentino, and its CFO, Cecille Bernardo.

ABS-CBN was represented by a delegation that included its chairman, Mark Lopez; president and CEO, Carlo Katigbak; chief operating officer, Cory Vidanes; Group CFO, Rick Tan; and chief partnership officer, Bobby Barreiro.

New partnership

“The new partnership seeks to deliver enjoyable, enriching, and informative content to audiences via ALLTV available on Channel 2 on free TV, cable, and satellite TV nationwide,” the parties said in a joint statement.

After losing its legislative franchise in 2020, ABS-CBN has transitioned into a content-producing company.

ALLTV is under Prime Assets Ventures Inc. led by businessman Manuel Paolo Villar.

It is available on Channel 2 on free-to-air TV and Planet Cable; Channel 16 on digital, Channel 35 on Cignal TV and Sky Cable; as well as local cable stations nationwide.

In September 2022, ALLTV partnered with the Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association, Inc. to expand its nationwide airing and “reach more homes, even the far-flung areas in the country.”