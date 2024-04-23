A parent’s perspective

Dear Editor,

I wanted to share my two cents on the decision to suspend face-to-face classes because of the scorching heat index. As a parent and a community member, I understand the importance of keeping our kids safe, but I think there’s more to consider in this situation.

It’s no secret that the weather has been getting more extreme, and dealing with blazing temperatures is no joke. While safety should always come first, I believe there’s a chance to turn this challenge into an opportunity to rethink how we handle hot weather in our schools.

Sure, canceling classes when it’s too hot makes sense, but what if we could do more to make our schools heat-proof? Simple solutions like better ventilation, hydration stations, and maybe even adjusting the school schedule could go a long way in keeping our kids comfortable and focused on learning, even on scorching days.

Beyond coping with the heat, I think it’s time we start looking at how to make our schools more resilient to the changing climate. By investing in climate-smart infrastructure and integrating climate education into our curriculum, we can prepare our students to face the challenges of a warming world head-on.

When it comes to making our schools more climate-ready, we’re talking about using energy-efficient systems, eco-friendly building materials, and creating green spaces to beat the heat in urban areas. By adding these features to school designs and maintenance routines, we’re making classrooms comfy, eco-friendly, and ready to tackle climate change head-on.

Why is learning about climate change a big deal? By including topics like climate science, sustainability, and taking care of our planet in different subjects, students can see how everything connects — from what we do to the environment around us. This knowledge helps them make smart choices, support eco-friendly practices, and pitch in on solutions to fight climate change.

By creating a vibe of caring for the environment in schools, we’re showing students how to be eco-warriors in their communities. Through hands-on projects, getting involved in local green efforts, and diving into real-world climate challenges, students can flex their critical thinking skills and become eco-champions ready to take on a warmer world.

Collaboration is the key here. Teachers, parents, and policymakers must brainstorm creative solutions to protect our children from the heat and equip them with the knowledge and skills to be climate-conscious citizens.

During these hot days and uncertain times, let’s use this as a chance to rethink how we approach extreme weather in our schools. By working together and thinking outside the box, we can create a safer, more sustainable learning environment for our kids.

Let us keep our cool, literally and figuratively, as we tackle the heatwave ahead.

Melanio Impos

