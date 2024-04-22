WHAT WILL MAKE KRISTINE HERMOSA GO BACK TO SHOWBIZ?

A very pregnant Kristine Hermosa appeared at the recent 70th birthday special of Vic Sotto at Eat Bulaga! with husband Oyo Sotto, Vic’s eldest son.

“Okay naman wala, namang exaggerated na morning sickness nowadays. Meron pero kaya naman (It’s been okay, there haven’t been exaggerated morning sickness bouts nowadays. There are some, but manageable),” said Kristine, who is due to give birth this September.

One question that Kristine never fails to escape every time we see her is a possible showbiz comeback with screen partner and former boyfriend Jericho Rosales.

“Sino si Jericho? Hindi, joke lang. Well, oo naman, pero depende talaga yan sa project, depende sa mga eksena — basta depende. I need to see everything muna. Kailangan i-filter ko muna lahat. Sana worth it at di lang basta gumawa ulit. If I’m gonna go back acting, gusto ko ng napakagandang project, either movie man yan, yung napakagandang material talaga. Bago po ako talaga tumanggap ng any project sinisiguro ko na it’s all worth it (No, just joking. Of course, I am considering it, but it would really all depend on the project, on the scenes. I need to see everything first, I need to filter it all. I hope any project I take on will be worth it. If I were to go back to acting, I would want it to be something really good, a worthy material. Before I accept any project, I try to make sure it’s all worth it),” she said.

Kristine added that her husband Oyo is very supportive of her career.

“Wala namang problema sa kanya; very professional yan. Kung gusto ko, support naman yan. Ako talaga, ayoko kasing gumagawa ng kung ano-ano lang. Kung gagawa ako, sana worth it naman (I don’t have a problem with him; he’s very professional. If I want something, he supports me. It’s me — I just don’t really want to just anyting. I do take on a project, I hope it would be worth it),” she added.

As for her beauty secret, the actress says it’s all about having a “positive perspective in life.”

As being Vic Sotto’s daughter-in-law, Kristine is all praises to her “Dad.”

“…Ever since naman, kapag tungkol kay Dad, nagiging emotional lang talaga ako everytime I want to say something personal kay Dad. Kasi nga, grabe talaga siya magmahal, napakalaki ng puso ni Dad para sa lahat ng mga anak niya, and I’m sure randam na ramdam naman ng mga tao talaga (If it’s anything about Dad, everytime I want to say something about Dad, I always get emotional. It’s because he loves so much, and he’s got the biggest heart for his kids, and I am sure people really feel that, too),” she said.

On the good qualities that Oyo inherited from Vic, she mused, “Mapursige, very patient din; syempre tao lang tayo may mga times na nauubusan ka rin. Kapag may ginusto sila, magpupursige talaga sila. Napaka-maalaga sa pamilya napaka-mapagmahal — laging nilalagay sa unahan ang family (He is diligent, and very patient but, of course, we are only human, there are times we also lose it. When they want something, they really go for it, and family is of utmost importance to them).”

Kristine was last seen in the ABS-CBN teleserye Bagani (2018) and the film Bossing and Ai (2017).