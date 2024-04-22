Vic Sotto celebrates 70th, hints at MMFF comeback movie

An emotional Vic Sotto celebrated his 70th birthday in last Saturday’s edition of the noontime show Eat Bulaga. Each of his children surprised him either with a live musical number or a VTR trivia describing the Vic Sotto they know.

“Basta pagdating sa mga anak, may kurot e. Ang dami namin pinagdaanan so I can say na isa ito sa pinakamasayang birthday at pinaka-meaningful talaga (When it comes to my children, there is always that pinch. We have gone through so much and all I can say is that this is the happiest and most meaningful birthday I have had); I appreciate it!” Vic said.

For his 70th birthday wish, the comedian wishes, “World Peace! Ang wish ko naman lagi hindi para sa akin, kundi para sa aking pamilya, para sa lahat ng Dabarkads para sa lahat ng tao na nai entertain natin, sana maging matiwasay lahat ng buhay (My constant wish if not for myself but for my family, for all the Dabarkads, for all the people we entertain — that everyone should have a peaceful life),” he said.

With regards to his movie career, Vic hinted at a possible movie for the December film festival.

“Surprise! Iba naman, iba na ang panahon ngayon so makakaasa sila na iba talaga (It will be different. The times are different so they can all expect something really different)!” Vic added.

As for the issue of bashers not letting up on negative comments on their longest-running noontime program, Vic said, “Alam mo, di kasi ako ma-social media e. Pero may mga naririnig-rinig ako. Pero that’s part of the game. Yan ang nagpapasaya ng mga araw-araw natin e — mga manonood mga nagkokontrahan, kasama sa hanapbuhay yun (You know, I’m not really so into social media. But I do hear some things. But that’s all part of the game. That’s what keeps our viewers happy — the clashing views — that’s all part of the job),” he said.

He also clarified that they are friends with the rival program, It’s Showtime!

“Never namin kaaway… katapat, kalaban pero kaaway, iba ang kaaway namin (laughs) iba ang kaaway sa kalaban e. It’s always been the case between Eat Bulaga and Showtime. Ilang taon na kami magkatapat, mananalo kami, mananalo sila -— yan ang nagpapasaya ng tanghalian ng Filipino e. Ituloy nyo lang yan at patuloy ang pagsikat namin pero wala, lilipas din yan! May panlaban ako sa mga troll na sinasabi, scroll (They were never our enemies… equals, rivals, but enemies? Our enemies are different. Rivals are not the same as enemies. That’s always been the case between Eat Bulaga and Showtime. It’s been going on for many years; sometimes we win, sometimes they win — that’s what makes our noontime audiences happy. Just keep going and our popularity will continue to rise, but it wll pass. I have something to say to those trolls who keep saying that — scroll)!” Vic added.

The comedian also spoke about Paolo Contis, who, for a time, hosted Eat Bulaga when TVJ transferred to TV5.

“Ako naman naiintindihan ko personally trabaho lang yun pero yung kaaway iba yun hindi ko papansinin yun (Personally, I understand — that was just about work, But to be enemies, that’s different, I wouldn’t pay attention to it),” he explained.

As for staying and feeling young, Vic revealed his secret: “Kapag may mga pinagdadaanan, ipagpapasa-Diyos mo na lang. Kailangan masaya ka lang at masaya ka sa ginagawa mo. Manood araw-araw ng Eat Bulaga — ito ang nagpapabata sa amin (When you go through something, just leave it all up to God. Just be happy and be happy with what you do. Watch Eat Bulaga every day — that’s what keeps us young),” he said.