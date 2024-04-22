UST braces for Final Four

University of Santo Tomas (UST) team captain Detdet Pepito said on Monday that handling pressure and getting used to playing before big crowds are facets of the sport they have to deal with as the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 women’s volleyball tournaments is about to enter the Final Four round.

“We’ve been told to love the pressure since that’s one of the challenges we need to overcome especially since we’re playing volleyball,” Pepito said, referring to head coach Kungfu Reyes’ instructions.

“Because we’re told that if there’s no pressure, it’s boring.”

The Golden Tigresses are still in pursuit of a twice-to-beat advantage as they face defending champions De La Salle University on 27 April to wrap up the second round.

“Our last game (in the second round) is important because that’s where we’ll determine our spot — we aim for a twice-to-beat advantage,” Reyes said.

Last Saturday, UST and La Salle defeated University of the East and Ateneo De Manila University, respectively, to join National University in holding identical 11-3 records.

Super rookie Angge Poyos erupted for 25 points from 21 attacks, three aces, and a block in her return after exiting early in the game against Far Eastern University due to dehydration on 13 April.

The Golden Tigresses were in fine form after swiftly crushing the Red Warriors in straight sets, 25-19, 25-9, 25-17.

“Every team is well-scouted and well-prepared now, it’s just a matter of who’s the toughest,” Reyes said.

UST last brought home the championship title in España in 2010 where Rhea Dimaculangan was hailed the Season 72 Finals Most Valuable Player after routing La Salle in two games.