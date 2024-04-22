Synergy of innovation, creativity

This National IP Month we reflect on the synergy between creativity and innovation. This tandem powers national progress as we see more innovators and creatives at the forefront of social and economic growth. As the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL), we recognize their significance and actively champion the cause of intellectual property (IP).

In our mission to provide protection across all IPs, we’ve witnessed how creativity and innovation have shaped our nation’s progress. But what exactly do these terms mean, and why are they crucial for our future?

Creativity is the spark that ignites the process — the ability to generate novel ideas, think outside the box, and come up with original solutions. Creativity fuels our imagination, propelling us to envision solutions to problems. Without it, innovation remains dormant.

Innovation is where creativity transforms into practical applications. Innovation takes those imaginative ideas and turns them into tangible solutions, products or processes that create value and improve lives. It’s not just about novelty; it is about relevance and impact.

Last 21 April, we celebrated National Innovation Day to honor innovations that have made a positive impact on the lives of Filipinos. In fact, the Department of Science and Technology-Technology Application and Promotion Institute (DoST-TAPI) released a timely announcement that eight Filipino innovators bagged silver and bronze awards at the 49th International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva (IEIG). The IPOPHL salutes women and men who have showcased their ingenuity through sustainable technologies.

Today, we celebrate World Book and Copyright Day by honoring authors, publishers, artists and all creators worldwide. With our Bureau of Copyright and Related Rights (BCRR) we remind our public that creativity is not only about art, but an avenue to spark ideas that enable innovations to come to life.

As we hold back-to-back commemorations for creativity and innovation, I see the reflection of the two — while seemingly being on different ends of the spectrum — making up the fields of social and economic progress.

Here at IPOPHL, we strive to ensure that no one is left behind in our pursuit of IP protection through a variety of programs. With the help of the World Intellectual Property Office, patent filers with limited financial means can receive pro bono support from lawyers and patent experts. Meanwhile, our Juana Patent and Juana Design incentive program aims to boost women-led MSMEs and startups by reducing filing fees for inventions, utility models and industrial designs.

On the part of copyrights, BCRR pushes to educate more creatives with the Copyright Caravan, IPOPHL’s flagship program to promote copyright awareness. Through the caravan, BCRR travels to different cities and municipalities to facilitate a learning space for local creatives to deepen their understanding of their creative rights.

For under-represented sectors, BCRR continuously provides financial assistance to artists to encourage creative groups to share their stories, while championing copyright and IP as a whole through the Copyright Plus program.

Creative thinking provides the raw material for innovation, while innovation channels creativity toward tangible outcomes. Without creativity, innovation becomes stagnant, and without innovation, creativity remains theoretical. When these elements align, progress accelerates.

As we look back on National Innovation Day and as we celebrate World Book and Copyright Day, let us remember that creativity and innovation work in harmony. With creatives and inventors working hand-in-hand, we are bound to see progress that works not as separate engines, but together for all sectors and cultures.