Rio Alma’s ‘Lemlunay’ launched in historic Malolos City

After being launched on 2 December 2023 at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, National Artist for literature Virgilio S. Almario’s latest poetry collection, Lemlunay: Pagunita sa Guinta (Lemlunay: Reminder for Memory), was launched again, but this time in the poet’s home province of Bulacan in Central Luzon.

“Rio Alma’s ‘Lemlunay’ sa Malolos” was held on 15 March at the Museo ng Republikang 1899 of the historic Barasoain Church in the capital of Bulacan, Malolos City, attended by students, teachers, cultural workers, government employees and officials, writers and others.

The program included a screening of the short documentary from Mayumo Films, Sariling Gunita (A Personal Reminiscence), directed by Mark Daniel de Castro. The film, which was a finalist at the 2022 Sineliksik Bulacan Docufest and was screened at the Cinema Rehiyon Film Festival, Gawad Alternatibo at All Asian Independent Film Festival, focuses on Almario, who is also known by his pseudonym Rio Alma, and his hometown San Miguel.

“Ang mga gawang ito ay nagbibigay sa atin ng mas malalim na pag-unawa sa kultura at kasaysayan ng Filipinas, at nagpapakita sa atin ng kahalagahan ng kahusayan sa paglikha, pagpapaunlad sa kultura, mga sining at mga agham, at pagmamahal sa bayan (These works provide us with a deeper understanding of the culture and history of the Philippines, and shows us the importance of creative excellence, and advancing culture, the arts, the sciences and love of country)!” commented De Castro on Almario’s book and his film.