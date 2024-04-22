Rio Alma’s ‘Lemlunay’ launched in historic Malolos City

After being launched on 2 December 2023 at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, National Artist for literature Virgilio S. Almario’s latest poetry collection, Lemlunay: Pagunita sa Guinta (Lemlunay: Reminder for Memory), was launched again, but this time in the poet’s home province of Bulacan in Central Luzon.
“Rio Alma’s ‘Lemlunay’ sa Malolos” was held on 15 March at the Museo ng Republikang 1899 of the historic Barasoain Church in the capital of Bulacan, Malolos City, attended by students, teachers, cultural workers, government employees and officials, writers and others.
The program included a screening of the short documentary from Mayumo Films, Sariling Gunita (A Personal Reminiscence), directed by Mark Daniel de Castro. The film, which was a finalist at the 2022 Sineliksik Bulacan Docufest and was screened at the Cinema Rehiyon Film Festival, Gawad Alternatibo at All Asian Independent Film Festival, focuses on Almario, who is also known by his pseudonym Rio Alma, and his hometown San Miguel.
“Ang mga gawang ito ay nagbibigay sa atin ng mas malalim na pag-unawa sa kultura at kasaysayan ng Filipinas, at nagpapakita sa atin ng kahalagahan ng kahusayan sa paglikha, pagpapaunlad sa kultura, mga sining at mga agham, at pagmamahal sa bayan (These works provide us with a deeper understanding of the culture and history of the Philippines, and shows us the importance of creative excellence, and advancing culture, the arts, the sciences and love of country)!” commented De Castro on Almario’s book and his film.
On the other hand, Melandro N. Pascual, Department of Education Public Schools District Supervisor and associate director of Community-based theater group Barasoain Kalinangan Foundation Inc. (BKFI), read one of Almario’s poems, “Estremelenggoles,” from the 2004 collection Estremelenggoles: Bakit ang Dami Nang Gamot, Dumarami Pa ang Sakit?
The BKFI, students from Marcelo H. del Pilar National High School and San Roque High School, and teachers from Paombong High School mounted a performance piece called “La Pieta.”
Aside from the screening and the performances, Malolos Vice Mayor Miguel Alberto Bautista and Almario himself delivered speeches. The poet, critic and literary historian also handed out complimentary copies to selected schools and libraries in Malolos.
Published by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts with Eilene Antoinette G. Narvaez serving as editor and publication director, Lemlúnay features 30 of Almario’s poems written in Filipino in the last six years, from 2018 to 2023, accompanied by English translations by poet Marne Kilates. It is one of Almario’s most visual books with photographs by journalist and publication designer Roel Hoang Manipon, and design by Manipon and Mervin Concepcion Vergara.
The title of the book is a term that denotes the concept of paradise in the mythology of the T’boli people of southern Philippines, signifying the aspiration or dream of a better country through a deeper and critical reflection on our history and culture and interactions with cultural products.
“Rio Alma’s ‘Lemlunay’ sa Malolos” was organized and supported by the city government of Malolos led by Mayor Christian Natividad, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, Department of Education, Barasoain Kalinangan Foundation Inc., and Museo ng Republikang 1899.