PPA plants 4-M mangroves in support of Earth Day

The Philippine Ports Authority on Monday announced that it planted a total of 4 million seedlings of mangroves, together with other maritime stakeholders, as the PPA joins the world in celebrating Earth Day today.

In a statement issued on Monday, the PPA emphasized its ongoing commitment to combatting climate change and its endorsement of the government’s National Greening Program (NGP) as a component of the PPA's corporate social responsibility, in collaboration with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, citing the persistent threat posed by climate change to both human lives and ecosystems.

The PPA said that as of 31 March, a total of 3,909,608 seedlings/mangroves have been planted as reported by its Port Management Offices based on Certifications issued by the CENRO/DENR.

As early as 18 December 2020, PPA Administrative Order (AO) No. 014-2020, entitled “Mandatory Tree and/or Mangrove Planting as a Condition for the Issuance of Accreditation, Certificate of Registration, Appointment, or Award of Contract, or Renewal/Extension Thereof", has been issued. Under this AO, PPA accreditation certificate, certificate of registration (COR), permit to operate (PTO), and appointment, including contracts for the provision of services in the ports, are subject to the condition that the applicant/grantee shall plant trees and/or mangroves of at least 1,000 seedlings.

“PPA adheres to the concept of ensuring that port activities are focused on minimizing the adverse or negative impact to the environment and ensuring that all aspects of port operations and port development are geared towards the protection and preservation of the environment for the maximum utilization of port facilities,” it said.

Moreover, the PPA disclosed that they were able to plant additional 8,000 seedlings in all ports nationwide in support of the "Lingap at Alagang Bayanihan (LAB)" project of the administration launched during the birthday of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and also in accordance with Republic Act No. 9729 or the "Climate Change Act of 2009".

Last week, state weather forecaster PAG-ASA announced that the highest temperature in Metro Manila was recorded at 38.2 degrees Celsius at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport monitoring station in Pasay City at 3:26 in the afternoon, this is the highest recorded temperature in the National Capital Region since 1915 with 38.0 degrees Celsius in Port Area, Manila.

“PPA continues to take initiatives in programs to establish linkages with national and local government units, non-governmental organizations, and port stakeholders, to ensure environmental protection and preservation while improving port facilities,” the statement further read.