Pop sensation Tate McRae set for manila show

Cheers to all Tater-Tots. Canadian singer-songwriter and dancer Tate McRae will be in Manila this year as the “Think Later World Tour” is confirmed to have a leg in the country. The “exes” hit-maker will bring extravagant stages for all Filipino fans in a night full of performances that will make you on the edge of your seat.

Live Nation announced the ticketing dates for the singer’s concert at New Frontier Theater on 4 November set to happen this year. With pre-sale date on 29 April, from 10 to 11:59 a.m. and general selling date on 30 April, at noon.

This will be Tate’s first-ever opportunity to experience the Manila crowd this coming November. Well, expect powerhouse dance breaks and a good concert set list as the professionally-trained dancer promised to match the energy of Filipino Tater-Tots.

Named after her recent release, “Think Later” is an amalgamation of McRae’s songwriting and vision on producing numbers for her dancing as an ingenious pop star of the new generation.

Gaining popularity from the competition program, So You Think You Can Dance, the 20-year-old artist proves she was born to be on the big stage. More than being the only finalist from her region on the said show when she was young, Tate also represented Canadian excellence in her career.

The “Think Later World Tour” is the fourth global concert event of McRae following her sophomore album of the same title released on 8 December of 2023.

Watch the pop sensation as she serenades and sets the very rostrum of New Frontier Theater ablaze this 4 November. Get your tickets via livenation.ph and get caught up on all Tate McRae on www.tatemcrae.com.