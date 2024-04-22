Phl puncher beats Inoue

Jayson Vayson put a halt to the alarming losses suffered by Filipino fighters on Japanese soil on Sunday.

Defending his World Boxing Organization light-flyweight crown at the Sumiyoshi Ward in Osaka, Vayson beat Takeru Unoue on points and won by scores of 96-94 (twice) and 97-93 on the strength of a knockdown in the 10th round.

A native of Agusan del Sur, Vayson’s win boosted his record to 12-1-1 with six knockouts.

The scores would have been wider but a knockdown by Vayson in the eighth was nullified by the referee.

Vayson, nicknamed ‘Striker, is rated No. 3 by the International Boxing Federation, No. 8 by the World Boxing Organization and No. 10 by the World Boxing Association.

Vayson, according to veteran ring official and lawyer Danrex Tapdasan, “is pretty good.”

Former world-rated fighter Allan Alegria trains Vayson.

“I hope he gets a world title shot within the year,” Tapdasan added.