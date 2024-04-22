PBBM names latest appointees in 13 gov't agencies

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) announced on Monday the latest batch of appointments made by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in at least 13 government agencies.

In a Facebook post by the PCO, retired Court of Appeals (CA) Justice Melchor Sadang was named as the new chairman of the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG).

Aside from Sadang, Marcos also appointed Charlito Martin Mendoza and Domini Velasquez as Undersecretaries of the Department of Finance (DOF); Asis Perez as Undersecretary of the Department of Agriculture (DA); and Jesus Nathanial Martin Gonzales as Undersecretary of the Department of Transportation.

Noah Dimaporo and Alexandra Lumontad were appointed Collector of Customs VI under the DOF’s Bureau of Customs, while Gilbert Sosa was named acting chair and member of the Board of Directors of the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) Data Center Inc.

Also included in the list of latest presidential appointees were Arlexandria Louise Cariño, Director IV of the Office of the President under the Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs; and Manuel Barrios, regular member of the Supreme Court’s Legal Education Board (LEB) representing the Philippine Association of Law Professors, while Voltaire San Pedro will serve as LEB’s regular member representing the Philippine Association of Law Schools.

Marcos also designated Eduardo Saguil as member of the Board of Directors of the DBP; Martin John Yasay as Deputy Commissioner of the Insurance Commission; Eva Arcos as member of the Social Security System Board representing the Workers’ Group of the Social Security Commission.

Salma Angkaya-Kuhutan, Mohamad Dimaporo, Analiza Flores, Catherine Magana, Ma. Cristina Malab, and Ronaldo Tepora were named members of the Board of Directors of the Al-Amanah Islamic Investment Bank of the Philippines.

Based on the new set of presidential appointees, Ethel Valenzuela was tapped as Commission on Higher Education Commissioner; Rose Marie J. Arenas as a member of the Board of Directors of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office; and Dahlialyn Dait-Cawed as Director IV of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples.

Meanwhile, Bienvenido Niles Jr. was named Member of the Philippine Racing Commission as Representative of the Racehorse Owners Association; Eric Arevalo as Director III and Claire Aznar as Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer I of the Department of Agrarian Reform; Ella Mitra as Foreign Service Officer, Class I of the Department of Foreign Affairs; and Grace Baluyan as Assistance Secretary and Raymond Panhon as Director IV in the Department of Trade and Industry.

Completing the list of newest appointees were Nathaniel Arevalo, Deputy Director General of the Intellectual Property Office; Gregorio Montenegro, Member of the Home Development Mutual Fund Board of Trustees representing the private employees; Raymond Fel Sajor, Director III in the Department of Labor and Employment; Godwin Hernaez, Chief of Medical Professional Staff II of the Veterans Memorial Medical Center; and Roberto Zozobrado, General Manager/Chief Executive Officer Member of the Board of Trustees in the Department of Tourism-Philippine Retirement Authority.