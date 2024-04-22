Pasay suspends F2F classes due to hot weather

The Pasay City government has suspended face-to-face classes in all levels of public and private schools for 23 to 24 April due to high heat.

In an advisory, the local government said the temperature for those days is expected to hit 42 degrees Celsius, citing the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration - Department of Science and Technology (PAGASA-DOST).

According to Executive Order No. 42 issued by Mayor Imelda "Emi" Calixto-Rubiano, face-to-face classes (F2F) in Pasay city shall be suspended should temperatures rise to 42 degrees Celsius and above.

Teaching and learning methods are directed to be carried out through online, modular, or any alternative means based on the ability of schools, teachers, and students.