PAL’s Batanes flight resumes by July

Philippine Airlines (PAL) indicated yesterday that starting 2 July, the airline will re-open its flights between Clark and Basco, Batanes.

PAL said the service reopening will provide ease and a quick travel, as there is no need to go to Manila by land to connect to Basco.

The Clark to Basco flight will operate four times weekly every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday via PR2688. It will depart at Clark International Airport at 11 a.m. and arrived at Basco at 12:35 p.m.

While the Basco-Clark flight via PR2689 will operate on the same days, departing Basco at around 1 p.m. and arriving at Clark at around 2:35 p.m.

This direct service to scenic Basco complements PAL’s daily Manila-Basco service.

PAL currently operates four weekly flights to Busuanga (Coron), three weekly flights to Caticlan (Boracay), and daily flights to Cebu from Clark.

Travel prospects accessed

Additionally, the service will allow Basco residents access to business and travel prospects, as well as the opportunity to see more stunning tourist spots across the country.

“We are delighted to revive our Clark-Basco service commencing in the third quarter of 2024. Convenient connectivity is essential for travelers who wish to experience our island destinations. We will endeavor to reopen more routes out of Clark as we continue to grow our network from Central Luzon,” Capt. Stanley Ng, president and chief operating officer, stated.