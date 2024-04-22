Of romance, rumor and what-have-you

Most alarming is the what-have-you -- a report that says in the Southeast Asian region, reading comprehension skills of Filipino students are at an all-time low. As a matter fact, we are ranked second lowest in the said skill set that listed eight countries.
We are the most Western amongst the Southeast Asian economies and we pride ourselves with the talent to speak the King’s language and understand it well. With call center companies in the metropolis and cosmopolitan areas, Gen Zs speaking with an American accent, and our Filipino accent considered as “Asia’s sexiest,” this reality of lacking in reading comprehension is not only a source of grave agitation because it is a national embarrassment.
What is the Department of Education doing about this lamentable turn of Pinoy students being in the bottom two when it comes to reading comprehension?
The National Commission for the Arts is currently celebrating the National Literary Month with an array of flagship projects and activities that brings the literary arts closer to the public. With all the still living National Artists for Literature that we have, the esteemed names in the Philippine literati circle, what is being done to address this worrisome reality?
It’s difficult to accept that Indonesian students have better reading comprehension than Filipino students and yet the latter has the time and energy to learn Korean songs. Lines and phrases! We are merely two percent higher in reading comprehension than the students in Cambodia, and yet Flow G’s rap and the word play of SB19’s John Paul Nase compositions are appreciated, memorized and supported.
On this matter, we do not need band aid solutions. But we must act now, before it is all too late, gets too severe, and being out of the list becomes next to impossible.
Romance in full bloom
Homan, Mrs. Gregg Homan, is actor Angelica Panganiban’s official married name.
Looking devastatingly beautiful in an immaculate empire-cut wedding dress, Angelica shared the second I do’s in a ceremony attended by her nearest and dearest at la isla bonita that is Siargao.
Details of the wedding and the wedding afterparty are in various social media sites, from official and unofficial sources, and it was indeed a happily ever after moment for the couple. After daughter Amila Sabine, and “apo (grandchild) number two” is the most urgent of requests and Angelica and Gregg are the picture of a truly and deeply in love couple and partnership.
True love comes to those who wait, and the right one does arrive in God’s perfect time. This is what happened to the voluptuous Panganiban.
The twists and turns that happened in her past relationships are best described as colorful and tumultuous. Panganiban never gave up on her dream of a true love’s kiss and hope that a prince comes with it, and that wish that her heart made, the universe, fairy godmothers and, yes, God gave to her in the person of Gregg Homan.
Angelica Panganiban’s love story has become an inspiration and aspiration for all who believe in romance, ever after and forever.
Rumor has it The biggest romantic plot twist that made collective jaws dropped was Donny Pangilinan allegedly courting the very good girl Kathryn Bernardo. And Donny’s elder sister Ella coming to the defense of her brother with, “They can make news out of chismis (gossip) stories that are entirely untrue,” only added more fuel to the fire. Young master Pangilinan chose the “silence is my best defense” and perhaps the rumors will not stop until you hear Belle, or the bell, rather. The real deal here is that Donny’s love pairing with Belle Mariano is all for show. And the lovey-dovey and kilig antics they share are all for promo. The artifice of it all was no match to the purity and realness of the Snoorene tandem, which is why the surprise love team of Anthony Jennings and Maris Racal stole the thunder from the Bingo and Caroline story arc. Romance and feelings can be acted out, but if one is faking it, consequences are always dire. I said it once and I will say it again, the best partner for the pretty Belle is Jeremiah Lisbo. Check out the movies of Mariano and Lisbo before DonBelle happened, and how Jeremiah being the third angle in their online show added more sizzle and spice to the yawn-inducing Pangilinan and Mariano reel pairing. The heat is indeed on in Manila and let’s chill with some good reading, especially to the Gen Zs and millennials out there. Read the novels, short stories, essays and poems of our Filipino literary greats first, before you even attempt to be well-versed with F. Scott Fitzgerald, John Steinbeck, Ernest Hemmingway and their Latin American counterparts Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Isabel Allende and Mario Vargas Llosa. And please, while you do your reading, make sure you have a dictionary within your reach so that you can quickly find the meanings of the words that you do not understand, and if they are nouns, verbs and adjectives. That’s all.