Muntinlupa OSCA to give free maintenance meds to elderlies

The city government of Muntinlupa announced on Sunday, 22 April that they will provide free maintenance medicines for senior citizens.

Under the "Love ko si Lolo, Love ko si Lola" program, senior citizens will receive monthly supplies of Losartan, Amlodipine, and Metformin medicines from the local government.

To benefit in this program, the LGU urges its senior citizens to register at their respective health centers for a checkup.

Checkups are scheduled every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Registration forms are available at the following locations:

1. Office of Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) at Baywalk Bayanan from Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.;

2. OSCA office in South Park Center in Alabang (near Robinson's Supermarket) from Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and

3. Kalingang Munti Action Center (KMAC) City Hall from Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The city also told its senior citizens to include the following requirements upon submission of their application forms:

1. Senior Citizens ID or any valid ID with an address in Muntinlupa and birth date;

2. Prescription of maintenance medicine issued within the last three months;

3. Photocopy of the prescription with a valid ID; and

4. OSCA medicine booklet.

After completing the forms, senior citizens are asked to personally submit the requirements to their respective Barangay Health Centers.

In the case of bed-ridden senior citizens, health workers must be informed for a home visit and check-up.