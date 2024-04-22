MIAA reports vehicular fire incident at NAIA T3 parking area

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said that based on the initial report that the airport authority received, a vehicular fire incident occurred at the parking extension area of NAIA Terminal 3 at around 1:28 p.m.

With the report, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) of Pasay City immediately responded to the said incident, including five fire trucks from the MIAA Rescue and Firefighting Division (MIAA-RFD).

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said that based on the initial report, 19 vehicles caught fire, which allegedly started with a grass fire at around 1:28 p.m. and it was fully cleared at around 1:57 p.m.

The NAIA Terminal 3 medical first responders were also dispatched to the scene at 1:30 p.m. but no injuries have been reported.

The public is reassured by the airport authorities that all NAIA terminal operations will continue uninterrupted and that the incident is under control.

The BFP is currently conducting additional investigations to determine the cause of the fire.