Marcos’ World War II medals (5)

I continue with my disclosure of the epic length of the historical events and splendorous celebrations that characterized the best side of Martial Law, which revealed in person, flesh, and blood the sterling qualities of the greatest Filipino of modern times who ever lived and led the Republic of the Philippines into its enviable height, unreachable by ordinary competing mortals of his time.

First of all, the facts. The solid, visible and incontrovertible truth that President Ferdinand Edralin Marcos Sr. was the richest man in the world. That he possessed the greatest fortune recognized by European monarchs, Middle Eastern kings and princesses, plus the Vatican, including Hitler and Yamashita, who amassed for their countries jewels and treasures of the world which, by fortune, all went into the “Wealth of Marcos” under his “Secret Account” only to be known and possessed by his namesake Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

May I counsel my readers not to befall and be quagmired by the groans and lamentations of the idiot, ignorant, and illiterate, lest you go down to their level and bring yourself and the whole institution that you are supposed to lead down.

Beware of the green-eyed monster who moves and utters like a green-eyed crocodile with a big ugly mouth spreading lies with a radio announcer who has unfortunately degraded himself into a glorified illiterate.

Is the green-eyed monster being empowered by a chauvinist to promote his very personal interest and political end in Parañaque City? Mr. Mayabang (braggart), you can easily end up being fed to a farm of crocodiles being cultured in Taguig, where they feed chauvinist pigs for their special meal.

Educate. It is the best way to change the world. Isolate the ignorant, the idiot and the illiterate. Require them to learn first and obey the law. Ignorance will prevent society from progressing.

Before I unfold before you the beauty and bliss under the New Society, let us read and learn from the following State of the Nation Address of President E. Marcos on 19 September 1975.

“With or without the anniversary that we mark today, the time has come once more for the Filipino people to look across the years and the state of the nation.

“Two days from today, we enter the fourth year of the New Society, our program of national transformation. This is bound to be a decisive phase of that program, one that will require the utmost resiliency and fortitude of both our government and our people.

“Before we can even begin to think of leading our people into a period of that, we must answer some questions.

1. Have we, in government, kept our covenant by serving faithfully the genuine hopes of our people?

2. Have we matched their sacrifices with dedication, their expectations with competence and virtue, their trust with zeal for high ideals, honest labor, and genuine achievement?

3. Have we earned the right to continue to demand from them continued confidence and trust in us, harder work, and possibly new sacrifices?

“Unless we can confidently answer these questions, we dare not proceed. In less than four months, we shall pass into the second half of this turbulent decade, and already we know that this will be an even more critical period for the world at large.

“This, too, will be crucial to us. For, as with other nations of the world, none of our problems are completely behind us. They have been transmuted, but not solved, and they will continue to be with us, in various forms and degrees. In three years, we have demonstrated a capacity for recovery and growth, but as in other countries the gains, however dramatic, have not brought complete fulfillment.”

(To be continued)