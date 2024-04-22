Lynyrd Paras explores human dualities in exhibit

Paras is a renowned painter whose work offers a fresh perspective on self-representation. His pieces provide styles with a sense of melancholy. It engages the spectators to be critical in their own actions amid the current modern age.

The exhibit is produced by the Center for Campus Art (CCA) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde and curated by its Director Ar. Gerry Torres.

This is Paras’ second installation at the De La Salle University-College of Saint Benilde, after his one-day show as part of the CCA’s Music X Art and To Differ Digitally 2, all digital presentations of masterpieces for online audiences during the height of the pandemic. His creations have been shown in solo and group exhibitions in different parts of the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. LYNYRD is at the Greenway Gallery of Benilde’s Taft campus, Malate, Manila, until 30 April.