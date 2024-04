Kasal ni Andi Eigenmann postponed

Hindi na pala matutuloy ang kasal ni Andi Eigenmann kay Philmar Alipayo.

Sa isang interview ay sinabi ni Andi kung bakit postponed muna ang kanyang wedding kay Philmar.

Ayon kay Andi, may kinalaman ang pagyao ng kanyang inang si Jaclyn Jose sa kung bakit naantala ang kanyang wedding.

“Honestly, we wanted to get married this year. But under the circumstances, we decided to wait a bit. It was supposed to be for mom,” say ni Andi.

“Slowly, I hope I will get there. But I know she is proud, she loves me, and her grandchildren so I will focus on the good things, and my family,” dagdag pa niya.

Itsinika rin Andi na natutunan agad ng kanyang mga anak na tanggapin ang pagkawala ni Jaclyn.

“It is touching. My two younger children, without having to explain, they understand the situation. We always go to Manila, so they always look for ‘Nanay.’ They really wondered. But now, I think they understand now. Which is weird, since they are so young,” say niya.