Grogg gets going

Despite being one of the youngest players in One Taguig FC, Patrick Grogg has proven that he is one of the club’s reliable players in this year’s Philippines Football League (PFL) campaign.

The 21-year-old left winger told DAILY TRIBUNE after One Taguig’s 4-1 win over Manila Montet FC over the weekend that he keeps his feet planted on the ground and would listen to team veterans Misagh Bahadoran, Kevin Ingerso and Stephan Schorck for precious pointers.

Grogg has so far tallied two goals and two assists in three matches for One Taguig, which is currently sitting at third place due to the club’s +19 goal difference despite winning its first three games.

“We have veterans like Misagh, Kevin and Schrockey (Stephan Schrock). They always help me get better with our plays and their experience,” Grogg said.

“I always try to play for the team and for myself.”

One Taguig will be getting an acid test on Sunday when it faces defending champion Kaya FC-Iloilo.

Assistant coach Arvin Soliman said Grogg will only get better as they face stronger teams in the PFL

“I was with Grogg in the ADT (Azkals Development Team) and in the SEA (Southeast Asian) Games with the national team, he’s a type of player that whenever he has the ball at the front, he is reliable in attacking especially the wide area,” Soliman said

“At his age, he will continue to improve,” he added.